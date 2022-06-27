Industrial rezoning in Kelowna’s Gateway considered by council

Kelowna council considering the rezoning of 11 properties in the Gateway to address illegal industrial activities. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Council is looking at allowing the rezoning of 11 properties on Arab and Appaloosa roads in the city’s Gateway area.

It’s been on the city’s radar for the past decade. A staff report says the purpose is to discourage the re-designation of industrial lands in the Gateway and to ensure use for industrial purposes to protect employment, production manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, and repair functions in the city. The issue has been before council several times and it has given property owners many different directions over that time. There have also been several complaints to the city about some properties in the area regarding illegal industrial activities. Property owners have been working on a plan to address the issues over the past few years.

“I wasn’t sure this day actually would come,” said Coun. Luke Stack. “I felt unless the neighbours pulled together and brought a comprehensive plan that it wouldn’t happen.”

Staff told council progressive bylaw enforcement steps would be taken if the rezoning were ultimately voted down.

