Inferno on the Coquihalla

A semi truck has caught on fire, closing one lane of traffic on the Coquihalla.

  • Jul. 5, 2018 8:10 p.m.
  • News

One lane of traffic on the Coquihalla Highway has been closed while fire crews deal with a semi on fire.

The burning truck is one kilometre south of Exit 315, Helmer Road, according to DriveBC. A lane closure is in effect and people in a Facebook group dedicated to the route are continuing to post dramatic photos of the inferno while noting that traffic is moving along.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Mother of missing Indigenous woman hits feds, RCMP with $600M class action

Just Posted

Another Nicolas Cage sighting in Kelowna

Yesterday the A-list actor was spotted

Vibrant Vines named the best winery in Canada

The Kelowna winery has reached the top spot on TripAdvisor

Updated: West Kelowna fire chief downplays fear of fire bug

Conceding recent fires in area appear deliberately set, they don’t seem related says Jason Brolund

Crystal Mt. wildfire apparently doused

Wildfire Service says smoke reports didn’t lead to finding a fire

Arson suspected in series of Okanagan wildfires

RCMP task force investigation believes 29 wildfires intentionally set

Trudeau ‘confident’ he didn’t act inappropriately at B.C. music festival in 2000

PM says he’s been mulling the claim in the Creston Valley Advance editorial that resurfaced in June

Inferno on the Coquihalla

A semi truck has caught on fire, closing one lane of traffic on the Coquihalla.

Mother of missing Indigenous woman hits feds, RCMP with $600M class action

She is alleging a “negligent” and “lackadaisical” approach to investigating missing and murdered Indigenous women

One dead after plane crash on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

The small plane went down roughly two km from the Sechelt airport

Alberta man running across Canada to break records, raise money

David Proctor hopes to cross the country in 66 days and also raise $1M for rare diseases

Billboards placed to mark 25th anniversary of missing B.C. teen

Lindsey Nicholls was last seen in Royston (on Vancouver Island), on the BC Day long weekend in 1993

2018 FIFA World Cup: Quarter-final predictions

The first match of quarterfinals kicks off on July 6

Grace, Morning Moon: Tragically Hip songs lend names to pot producer’s strains

Canadian band members hold financial stake in company that plans to market five strains

Which B.C. marijuana stores will survive?

Province will require background, criminal record checks

Most Read