Inflatable soccer dome an unwelcome neighbour, says Kelowna man

The indoor soccer facility in Rutland has become an unwelcome neighbour for a local artist

  • May. 3, 2018 5:30 a.m.
  • News

A giant white soccer dome that was erected in January has recently become a white hot topic in Rutland.

Rod Charlesworth, who lives beside Rutland Senior Secondary School, has lost his view of the hills and the sports that he used to watch from the front row seat on his patio.

“The thing is so ugly, it doesn’t fit into the neighborhood (esthetically),” Charlesworth said. “I’m not against sports, we moved here because we like to watch the kids on the field, I just wish we had some say in it.”

The soccer dome that is owned and run by the Kelowna United Football Club was installed on what was previously a gravel field and gave students and the community a place to go and be active during the cold winter months.

READ MORE: WEST KELOWNA WANTS A SOCCER DOME

“It’s excellent for the whole sports community and for Rutland,” Rachelle Kaeting said while watching her child’s soccer game. “ The kids don’t have anywhere else to practice, there’s just too many teams. I can’t think of anywhere better, it’s right by the school and the YMCA.”

The sports facility is temporary, only being used during the winter months, and deflated for spring, summer and fall.

Kevin Kaardal, the superintendent of Central Okanagan Public Schools said Kelowna United Football Club followed proper procedures when constructing the dome, working closely with the city. And, he said, it was not a secret project.

“(The soccer dome) gets students doing great things, team sports in the Rutland area —it’s very positive,” said Kaardal. “I am very empathetic, we are now in contact, now that we have been contacted and are trying to come to a compromise.”

The community-building effect the soccer dome has had on Rutland outweighs any inconvenience for a staff group home that also backs onto the Rutland Senior Secondary School.

“We had intermittent sounds, either from the fans or gas meter, they were sort of alien sounds…they ran all the time,” said Justin McCartney, one of the staff in the home.

“The sound has subsided though…but when people are in there it’s very loud, the material is not very sound resistant so if you wanted to have a quiet night on your patio, you couldn’t do that.”

Students at Rutland Senior Secondary School are allowed to use the facility during the day as “rent” for use of the land since the Kelowna United Football Club does not operate the building for profit.

The Kelowna United Football Club could not be reached in time for comment.

Previous story
Banner year for Okanagan tourism predicted
Next story
Province has no worries about South Okanagan dam breaches

Just Posted

Breaking: Men sentenced in 2011 gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon

Jason McBride, Jujhar Khun-Khun and Michael Jones were sentenced in Kelowna court Wednesday

Inflatable soccer dome an unwelcome neighbour, says Kelowna man

The indoor soccer facility in Rutland has become an unwelcome neighbour for a local artist

Kelowna business owner first to announce council run

Loyal Wooldridge made the announcement tonight at a Sandhill Winery

Budding musician makes stop in Lake Country

Elise Trouw has been featured on Jimmy Kimmel

Kelowna crews completing work ahead of peak flows

City of Kelowna, BC Wildfire service personnel continue flood mitigation work along Mill Creek

VIDEO: Avalanche prevention from a bird’s-eye view

Crews work to reduce risk from avalanches by triggering controlled slides during spring weather

No way of forecasting Okanagan floods: engineer

RDOS released an informational video with expert analysis and drone shots of regional floods Wednesday

Province has no worries about South Okanagan dam breaches

Despite early issues with area dams, officials not worried about a 2010 Testalinden dam breach repeat

Canada loses NAFTA court challenge, reviving environmental concerns

The government has lost a court bid to overturn a NAFTA ruling involving a Nova Scotia quarry and marine terminal project

One dead in Kamloops tractor incident

RCMP confirm one person is dead following a tractor accident near Kamloops

B.C. man loses appeal to get 10 dogs back after more than 100 animals seized

Animals seized from a property north of Williams Lake described as “distressed”

North Okanagan alpaca embryo transfer program yields top fleece

Shearing day at the Canadian Okanagan Alpaca Ranch is a little different this year.

B.C. Appeal Court rejects class action lawsuit aimed at Cold-FX

Man was suing over advertising that said product offered ‘immediate relief of cold and flu symptoms’

Pregnant B.C. woman with Zika virus pleads for fiance to be let into Canada

Eloise Patmore calls Immigration Canada’s reasons for visitor visa refusal ‘outrageous’

Most Read