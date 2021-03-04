INFOGRAPHIC: How one pub trivia night can lead to nearly 300 COVID-19 exposures

One person with COVID-19 led to dozens of new cases

How many people could one person with COVID-19 expose to the virus?

According to an infographic – and warning – issued by the province, it’s nearly 300.

In a visual released Tuesday (March 2), the province showed how one person with COVID-19 exposed hundreds of other people to the virus after attending a pub trivia night.

According to the province, 28 people from the pub trivia night tested positive, including 24 customers and four staff. From there, 10 people tested positive for COVID after being in close contact with someone who attended the pub trivia night.

Two daycare staff who were at the pub trivia night went to work the next day, leading to 27 people testing positive due to transmission at the daycare. An additional 15 people then tested positive after being in close contact with people from the daycare.

The pub trivia night also sparked eight workplace exposures from attendees who went to work sick, including at industrial sites, offices, a restaurant and a store. One staff member at a school also tested positive because they came into contact with a staff member who went to the trivia night, leading to an entire class having to self isolate and adding up to 296 exposures.

In total, the pub trivia night led to at least 81 COVID-19 cases.

While the province did not identify the business that held the trivia night, there is currently a public exposure listed on Fraser Health’s website for a St. James’s Well Pub trivia night in Port Moody from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 2. Events and gatherings have been banned in B.C. for several months.

ALSO READ: Most B.C. adults could get their first COVID vaccine shot by July: health officials

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus