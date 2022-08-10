Information sessions for Kelowna mayor and council candidates

The City of Kelowna is hosting an information session for those interested in running for mayor or councillor in October’s municipal election.

Two, one-hour long sessions will be held in council chambers at city hall Wednesday, Aug. 17. Attendees can choose either the 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. session. They will also be offered online via Microsoft Teams. A link to join those meetings will be posted on the city’s website the day of the event.

Staff will present an overview of the role of council, what to expect at council meetings and election resources. Topics will include council authority, time commitments and key election timelines. A question and answer session will follow.

Anyone who plans to run for mayor or councillor is encouraged to attend. The general public is also encouraged to attend to learn more about city council.

Nomination packages are available at the Office of the City Clerk on the second floor of city hall. Online requests can be made on the city’s website. Originals of candidate nomination forms must be submitted during the nomination period between Aug. 30 and Sept.

As of Wednesday (Aug. 10), eight individuals had picked up nomination forms for mayor, and 40 for councillor.

