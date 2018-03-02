The Child Care Labour Market Initiative is aiming to address a shortage of Early Childhood Educator Assistants in the community

Initiative aims to solve child care labour shortage

Child Care Labour Market Initiative in Kelowna is aiming to help a shortage of educator assistants

A program aimed at addressing a shortage in child care workers, is looking for more people interested in a free training program.

The Child Care Labour Market Initiative is aiming to help a shortage of Early Childhood Educator Assistants in the community by providing a free training program through the YMCA of Okanagan.

Those interested in a career in child care are encouraged to see if they qualify.

With a 15-week employability and occupational skills training component, and six weeks of on-the-job experience plus follow-up, this program will set participants up for successful career in both daycare and before and after school care settings.

Participants may also be eligible to receive employment supports of up to $300 per week for the duration of the project.

The Child Care Labour Market Initiative will take place Mondays to Fridays, March 19 to August 10, 2018 at various locations around Kelowna.

The program is free to those who qualify and the program is offered in partnership with Kelowna’s WorkBC Employment Services Centre. Space is limited. To register, contact WorkBC Kelowna at 778-478-8390 ext. 1036 or cary.berger@maximusworkbc.ca for more details

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna school assignment deemed racist on social media
Next story
Your March 2 Morning Brief

Just Posted

Coquihalla mess at Box Canyon stops traffic northbound

‘Slicker than snot on a doorknob,’ warns 4-wheel drive enthusiast

Doctor assaulted at Kelowna General Hospital

A doctor was punched by a patient at the hospital Tuesday night

Rock slide on Highway 97 near Peachland stops traffic

Slide occurred around 3 p.m. just south of Antler’s Beach.

Kelowna school assignment deemed racist on social media

An assignment taken home by a Grade 4 Kelowna student has sparked a heated online conversation

Threat made to Peachland mayor removed from Facebook

Mayor Cindy Fortin said she contacted the RCMP after the comment was made

Carli’s Cultural Connections: Sikhism in the Central Okanagan

The Capital News visited the Okanagan Sikh Temple in Rutland

Letter: Peachland group says mayor playing politics

Friends of Beach Avenue say they don’t condone bullying or violence

Initiative aims to solve child care labour shortage

Child Care Labour Market Initiative in Kelowna is aiming to help a shortage of educator assistants

Woodpeckers perform havoc-wreaking encore on B.C. arts centre

The birds have been pecking holes in the side of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre in the North Okanagan city of Vernon

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Bettman: Calgary Flames’ financial situation ‘continues to deteriorate’

Bettman says the Calgary Flames’ financial situation “continues to deteriorate” due to aging Scotiabank Saddledome

Vancouver Park Board appeals court loss over animals in captivity at aquarium

The Vancouver Park Board is appealing a court decision that determined it didn’t have the authority to ban whales, dolphins and porpoises at the city’s aquarium.

Letter: Notley, Trudeau bullying B.C. on pipelines

Kelowna letter-writer says Rachel Notley, Justin Trudeau, and big oil are bullying the B.C. NDP

West Kelowna product commits to NCAA

As playoffs open, local product has committed to the University of Michigan Wolverines

Most Read