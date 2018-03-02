Initiative aims to solve child care labour shortage

Child Care Labour Market Initiative in Kelowna is aiming to help a shortage of educator assistants

The Child Care Labour Market Initiative is aiming to address a shortage of Early Childhood Educator Assistants in the community

A program aimed at addressing a shortage in child care workers, is looking for more people interested in a free training program.

The Child Care Labour Market Initiative is aiming to help a shortage of Early Childhood Educator Assistants in the community by providing a free training program through the YMCA of Okanagan.

Those interested in a career in child care are encouraged to see if they qualify.

With a 15-week employability and occupational skills training component, and six weeks of on-the-job experience plus follow-up, this program will set participants up for successful career in both daycare and before and after school care settings.

Participants may also be eligible to receive employment supports of up to $300 per week for the duration of the project.

The Child Care Labour Market Initiative will take place Mondays to Fridays, March 19 to August 10, 2018 at various locations around Kelowna.

The program is free to those who qualify and the program is offered in partnership with Kelowna’s WorkBC Employment Services Centre. Space is limited. To register, contact WorkBC Kelowna at 778-478-8390 ext. 1036 or cary.berger@maximusworkbc.ca for more details

