Injured bear with arrow in shoulder sought in Lake Country

Conservation Officers ask residents to be on the lookout for the animal

A bear is wandering Lake Country with an arrow through its shoulder.

Residents are asked to be on the lookout for the injured bear, after it was spotted Thursday, June 10.

“A bear with an arrow in its left front shoulder was sighted yesterday in the Commonage Road area, between roughly Charolaise Drive and Terrace View/Juniper Cove,” WildSafe BC Central Okanagan said.

Those who see the bear can report sightings immediately to the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

This bear was observed accessing unsecured garbage. Additionally, a sow and yearling cub were observed accessing both garbage and birdseed, also in Carrs Landing Thursday.

“This is a reminder to please store your garbage securely in a garage, shed, bear resistant enclosure or indoors,” WildSafe urges. “Unsecured garbage and other accessible unnatural foods, such as bird feeders and fruit will attract bears, and can lead to conflict situations. In order to help keep the bears and the community safe, please do your part by managing attractants on your property.”

For more on attractant management, visit: https://wildsafebc.com/species/black-bear/.

