Injured biker found along Okanagan Rail Trail in Kelowna

Emergency crews are attending to an injured cyclist found in Kelowna on Saturday afternoon, April 8.
A call came in around 12:45 p.m. for the biker who was found on a small trail beside the Okanagan Rail Trail, off Enterprise Way between Cary Road and Commerce Avenue.
Ambulance and fire crews are on scene, along with City of Kelowna personnel.
More details will be shared, as they become available.
@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
