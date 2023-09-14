Injured climber rescued by helicopter in Penticton

Search and Rescue used the helicopter long line to take the climber to an awaiting ambulance

On Monday, Sept. 11, Penticton Fire Services called Penticton Search and Rescue for assistance in extricating an injured climber from Skaha Bluffs.

Search and Rescue manager Kelvin Hall, in consultation with Penticton Fire, determined that the quickest and safest way was to initiate a helicopter extraction.

Penticton Fire packaged the injured climber, and Search and Rescue used the helicopter long line to take the climber to an awaiting ambulance. The coordinated response between Penticton Fire, Penticton Search and Rescue, Eclipse Helicopters and B.C. Ambulance was instrumental in getting the climber to the emergency department for treatment.

PENSAR did not say what the climber’s injuries were.

An injured ATV rider had to be helped by Penticton Search and Rescue to make the 13-kilometre trip to a waiting ambulance in Olalla on Sept. 8.

PENSAR headed out to the forest service road near Olalla to rescue the rider, who had suffered multiple rib and upper body injuries.

