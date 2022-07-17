(COSAR/Facebook)

Injured cyclist rescued in Central Okanagan Search and Rescue’s 51st task

Cyclist suffered a head injury while riding along Myra Canyon

A cyclist had to be rescued off Myra Canyon Saturday (July 16) evening after they suffered a head injury.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and the Kelowna Fire Department were both called to the area, with the SAR e-bike team speeding to the scene quickest to conduct an initial medical assessment.

The individual was treated for a head injury before being transported to a waiting ambulance using a utility vehicle.

Search and Rescue took to Facebook to thank the Myra Canyon Bicycle Rental staff for their assistance.

This was COSAR’s 51 task of 2022.

