Injured hiker airlifted from Monashees

Vernon Search and Rescue secure helicopter despite increased need from wildfire fighting efforts

Vernon Search and Rescue airlifted an injured hiker from the Monashee Mountain area Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (VSAR - Facebook)

An injured hiker was rescued from the Monashee Mountain area by helicopter Wednesday night.

Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) were called to aid in the rescue of the hiker with a suspected ankle fracture, July 7.

The hard-to-access area would have taken about five hours to access, VSAR said, but they were successful in securing the services of a helicopter from Wildcat.

“Our injured hiker and his party were prepared and were able to request help with the aid of a satellite communication device,” VSAR said.

But, with the current wildfire situation, and high demand on available resources, VSAR is using this as a reminder to outdoor enthusiasts that helicopters aren’t always available.

“SAR teams needing to access the backcountry may need several hours to access your location,” VSAR said. “Remember to respect the terrain, environment, and other users while you are enjoying the trails.”

The hiker was transported to Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Follow the three Ts — trip planning, training and taking the essentials. Check out adventuresmart.ca for more information.

