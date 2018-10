COSAR is responding to reports of an injured hiker at Blue Grouse Mountain

The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team is assisting with a rescue at Blue Grouse Mountain near West Kelowna.

COSAR has reccieveed reports of an injured hiker and is heading to the scene at 5:45 p.m.

More to come.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

