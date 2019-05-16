Injured hiker rescued from Knox Mountain Park had lost consciousness: RCMP

Young woman loses consciousness at shoreline of Okanagan Lake, carried out by emergency responders

Kelowna RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services worked quickly to rescue an injured hiker from Knox Mountain Park area early Wednesday evening.

The call came in before 4 p.m. reporting a young woman had fallen down a steep slope sustaining a head injury.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said it was later learned “the teen was walking the shoreline of Okanagan Lake when she suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness.”

“RCMP officers, firefighters and emergency paramedics worked together to ascend the steep trails carrying the injured hiker back to the awaiting ambulance,” he said.

Poplar Point Drive was blocked off at Chapmin Road for around one hour as emergency responders worked to evacuate the injured woman.

The young woman was transported to hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries.