Injured hiker rescued in West Kelowna

The rescue happened on Sunday evening, Sept. 6 at Goats Peak Regional Park

The West Kelowna Fire Department came to the rescue on Sunday evening, Sept. 6.

A hiker with a broken ankle at Goats Peak Regional Park was rescued by crews at around 6:10 p.m.

Crews called for a search and rescue team as well as a basket stretcher, but crews were able to reach the person. By 7 p.m., the individual was taken by B.C. Emergency Health Services.

Black Press Media has reached out to the West Kelowna Fire Department for more details.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

