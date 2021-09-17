Injured mountain biker rescued from Kelowna’s Kettle Valley Trestle Trail

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) rescued an injured mountain biker on the Kettle Valley Trestle Trail on Thursday (Sept. 16).
According to COSAR, the biker injured their arm after sustaining a low-speed crash on the trail.
“The COSAR e-bike team quickly reached the subject and assessed and packaged the subject for transport,” said the search and rescue organization.
Two BC Ambulance paramedics arrived at the scene in a COSAR UTV, and the biker was then transported to the hospital.
