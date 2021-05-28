Injury from fall on houseboat stairs prompts call to Shuswap Lake marine rescue

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106 leader said man was alert and in good spirits

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106 responded to a report of an injury on a houseboat on Friday, May 28, 2021. (File photo)

A man sustained a spinal injury after falling down the stairs of a houseboat on Shuswap Lake.

Rob Sutherland, station leader with the Sicamous-based Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106, said they received a 911 call from the houseboat on Friday, May 28. The vessel was on its way to Sicamous from Bastion Bay.

An RCMSAR crew met the houseboat by Hungry Cove and brought the man back to shore to an awaiting ambulance.

An air ambulance was dispatched as well, landing at Finlayson Park, but Sutherland wasn’t sure if it was used or if the man was taken to hospital by ground.

Sutherland noted the man “was alert and in good spirits when we left him.”

