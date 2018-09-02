Inmate, convicted of manslaughter, escapes B.C. prison

Staff at Mission Institution discovered Michael Douglas Sheets missing during the 7 p.m. count

  • Sep. 2, 2018 10:32 a.m.
  • News

An inmate who was convicted of manslaughter has escaped from Mission Institution.

Staff members discovered Michael Douglas Sheets was missing during the 7 p.m. count in the minimum security unit on Sept. 1.

Corrections immediately contacted the RCMP and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Sheets, who also goes by the name John Hala, is 48 years old, 5’6” tall and weighs 141 lbs. He has a fair complexion, hazel eyes and brown hair.

He is serving a sentence of 14 years and six months for manslaughter, arson, escape, and other offences.

READ MORE: Murderer escaped from Mission

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Sheets is asked to contact police.

Corrections said it is investigate the circumstances of the incident and is working with police to find Sheets as fast as possible.

Previous story
Woman charged after 29-year-old man fatally stabbed in East Kootenay
Next story
Bear climbs inside B.C. family’s van with boy still inside

Just Posted

Okanagan speed skaters look to impress once again

The skaters are fresh off a trip to the Olympic Oval in Calgary

Kelowna Rockets lose to Prince George Cougars

In their second pre-season loss, the Rockets kept fighting back

Looking for a family doctor in Kelowna? Here’s how to get one

The Central Okanagan Division of Family Practice is making the process easier

Update: Flames and smoke from Old Tom Creek wildfire visible 15 km west of Keremeos

High winds yesterday and last night may have jeopardized the established containment lines

Lake Country residents call for change to Okanagan Safe Harbour

Okanagan Centre Coun. Blair Ireland and resident Richard Gibbons say the harbour isn’t effective

VIDEO: Cougars at play in B.C. backyard

Woman spots pair of juvenile cougars in her yard

Bear climbs inside B.C. family’s van with boy still inside

Aggressive or threatening bears can be reported at the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277

Inmate, convicted of manslaughter, escapes B.C. prison

Staff at Mission Institution discovered Michael Douglas Sheets missing during the 7 p.m. count

Woman charged after 29-year-old man fatally stabbed in East Kootenay

The man was rushed to hospital after the stabbing, but did not survive

Foreign minister to Germans: get off the couch, fight racism

Far-right protesters rallied in Chemnitz this weekend after migrants allegedly killed a German

B.C. seniors’ home uses voice-activated Alexa in pilot project

The virtual assistant is being used in Victoria to help keep residents engaged

B.C. VIEWS: Every day is Labour Day for John Horgan’s NDP

Union sign-ups, minimum wage for farm workers on the table

Penticton Vees lose at home to Wenatchee

Vees lose second preseason games to the Wild

Whitecaps hang on to rattle Earthquakes 2-1

Vancouver beats San Jose, extends MLS unbeaten streak to 6

Most Read