Inspection of North Okanagan bridge uncovers more structural issues

A 25,000 kg weight limit on Baxter Bridge will be in effect after midnight Monday

More structural concerns now surround a rural North Okanagan bridge following a Ministry of Transportation inspection last week.

Baxter Bridge was first closed in November 2020 after the ministry learned of a serious structural issue.

The bridge was closed to all but foot and light emergency vehicle traffic for roughly two weeks while repairs to a failed truss were carried out.

The wooden bridge on Trinity Valley Road near Ashton Creek was closed again from May 11-14 for a detailed inspection.

Having completed that inspection, the ministry says more work will be needed.

“Unfortunately we discovered further structural issues that will require more work,” bridge area manager Chad Marsh said in a ministry statement Friday, May 21.

The ministry is now working to determine the full scope of the repairs that will be needed. In the meantime, they’re keeping heavy vehicles off the structure.

A weight restriction of 25,000 kilograms will come into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, and will be in place until further notice.

School Buses, emergency vehicles, light pickup trucks and cars are unaffected by this weight restriction, the ministry said.

“The ministry is sorry for the interruptions this will cause and are working towards finding a solution,” Marsh said.

Brendan Shykora

