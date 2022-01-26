(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team called after ‘serious incident’ in Richmond

IHIT says the scene is secure and the investigation is in the early stages

The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in following what police describe as a “serious incident” in Richmond.

No details have been released on the nature of the incident, which took place within the 4500 block of Garden City Road.

Officers with the Richmond RCMP detachment are currently on the scene.

A police news release says there does not appear to be any need for public safety concerns at this time.

A tweet from IHIT says the scene is secure and the investigation is in the early stages.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

—The Canadian Press

