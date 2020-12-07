Interior B.C. charities to receive emergency funding from United Way

Another round of funding will help 33 programs in the southern interior as they support vulnerable Canadians. (United Way Southern Interior BC)

United Way Southern Interior BC (SIBC) has announced another round of relief funding for local charities.

Thirty-three programs in local charities will see more than $436,000 in the next coming weeks. The grant is partly funded by the federal government’s Emergency Community Support Fund and United Way’s COVID Relief Fund.

In the last six months, United Way SIBC has allocated nearly $1.9 million to 94 charities and other qualified donees. The funds have provided financial support to programs and organizations that are adapting their services to support vulnerable Canadians during the pandemic.

United Way as a whole has invested nearly $4 million through various granting programs. With declining donations and the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, United Way said the need is greater now more than ever.

“The pandemic has brought up endless challenges for local charities and as a result, this scratches the surface of the incredible need in the community as they adapt to COVID-19 protocols and delivery of services,” United Way SIBC executive director Kahir Lalji said.

“We have seen close to a 70 per cent increase in need and we need your help more than ever. Please consider giving of your time, talent and resources.”

United Way SIBC launched and distributed COVID-19 relief funding in partnership with local donors, community foundations and the federal government’s New Horizons for Seniors Program. In May, United Way SIBC put a call out for applications for the Emergency Community Support Fund.

“Canadian charities and non-profit organizations play a vital role in our communities. However, the COVID-19 pandemic is bringing real challenges to these important organizations,” said Ahmed Hussen, Canada’s Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

“The Government of Canada is pleased to support these organizations through the Emergency Community Support Fund so that they can continue to help the most vulnerable members of our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Another round of funding will help 33 programs in the southern interior as they support vulnerable Canadians. (United Way Southern Interior BC)
Interior B.C. charities to receive emergency funding from United Way

United Way Southern Interior BC has allocated $1.9 million in COVID-19 relief funding

