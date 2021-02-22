Black Press file photo.

Interior Health: 6 new deaths and 67 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

An outbreak has been declared at Kelowna General Hospital

Interior Health reports 67 cases of COVID-19 in the region over the weekend.

Currently, there are 624 active cases of the virus in the region, 19 in hospital and nine in critical care, with 6,478 recovered.

There have been 96 deaths since the pandemic began.

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Kelowna General Hospital on the 4B unit. There are four patients and one staff member who have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, Interior Health declared outbreaks at Carrington Place in Vernon and Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. There were 105 cases and four deaths connected to the outbreak at the Kamloops hospital.

In B.C., there were 1,428 new cases, for a total of 77,263 cases reported since the pandemic began. There have been eight new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,335 deaths in the province.

To date, 218,726 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., 55,057 of which are second doses.

There are 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants of concern in B.C., for a total of 101 cases and two cases of variants that are under investigation. Of the total number of cases, four are active, and the remaining 97 have now recovered.

This includes 81 B.1.1.7 (UK), 20 B.1.31 (South Africa) and two B.1.525 (Nigeria) variants, the latter of which is under investigation. Of these confirmed cases, 58 are in Fraser Health, 38 are in Vancouver Coastal Health, four are in Island Heath, and three are in the Interior Health regions.

Update on outbreaks:

  • The Florentine in Merritt has two resident cases.
  • Highridge/Singh House group home in Kamloops has 13 cases: five residents and eight staff.
  • Westsyde Care Residence group home in Kamloops has 30 cases: 17 residents and 13 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 32 cases: 24 residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 40 cases: 25 residents and 15 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 67 cases: 39 residents and 28 staff, with 10 deaths connected to this outbreak.

Coronavirus

