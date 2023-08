Kelowna firefighters on scene of the Rutland Health Centre the morning of Aug. 27, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

The Rutland Health Centre in Kelowna is temporarily closed.

A fire sparked in the Interior Health building the morning of Aug. 27.

Interior Health says it is working to resume services as soon as possible and will contact clients directly to reschedule appointments.

A restoration company is assessing the damage and will provide the health authority with updates on when it can reopen.

