(Baptist Housing photo)

(Baptist Housing photo)

Interior Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna seniors’ care home

Two staff members at the Village at Mill Creek have tested positive for the virus

Interior Health (IH) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Village at Mill Creek long-term care home.

The health authority announced on Wednesday, Nov. 4, that two staff members have tested positive but no cases of the virus have been found among the residents of the home. IH is continuing to monitor the situation while implementing additional infection control and preventative measures.

The two positive cases were exposed outside of the workplace.

All visitation has been paused at the facility.

So far, no long-term care residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at any homes in the health authority region.

The Village at Mill Creek has 96 publicly-funded long-term care beds. It is owned and operated by Baptist Housing Enhanced Living Communities.

Most Read