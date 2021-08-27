Interior Health hosting on-campus COVID-19 vaccine clinics at UBCO

Danny Fulton receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 27. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

With a new school year just around the corner, Interior Health is partnering with the UBC Okanagan (UBCO) to provide on-campus COVID-19 immunization clinics for returning students, faculty and staff.

The health authority is hosting three on-campus immunization events:

Nechako Open Mezzanine on Aug. 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Administration Building (ADM) Foyer on Sept. 8 and 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“We know the safety of our campuses increases when people are vaccinated,” said Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training Anne Kang.

“These on-campus clinics make it easy and convenient to get the vaccine – make the choice to protect your community and play an active role in ensuring a safe return to school this fall.”

Students, faculty and staff are able to show up to the clinics and register to receive their first or second dose of the COVID‑19 vaccine. They will be eligible for their second dose 28 days after receiving their first.

Phil Barker, the VP of research and innovation at UBCO, said that the health of students, faculty and staff is a priority for everyone.

“UBCO encourages members of our community to protect themselves and everyone around them by getting vaccinated,” said Barker.

Off-campus, UBCO students can also receive express-line service at Trinity Hall vaccination clinic from Aug. 30 to Sept 7.

The clinic is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday to Friday and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Students are not required to provide any student identification.

