Interior Health issues drug alert after cocaine found contaminated with fentanyl

Interior Health is issuing a drug alert for Kelown after cocaine sold in the area was found to contain fentanyl.
The health authority says there is a high risk of overdose when using stimulants contaminated with fentanyl.
The alert is in effect until Aug. 6.
To reduce the risk, Interior Health suggests the following:
- Get your drugs checked
- Avoid using different drugs at the same time or using drugs and alcohol together.
- Don’t use alone or ask someone to check on you.
- If you must use while alone, consider using the Lifeguard app which can connect you with 911 emergency responders if you overdose. Download at the App Store or Google Play.
- When using your substance start with a small amount, and then go slow.
- Use at an overdose prevention or supervised consumption site, if one is near you.
- Know how to respond to an overdose — call 911, give rescue breaths and naloxone.
Drug checking is available at the UBCO campus (Room 336 UNC) daily from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at the Living Positive Resource Centre (255 Lawrence Avenue) from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Contact Living positive at 778-753-5830.
A supervised consumption site is available at 455 Leon Avenue seven days a week.
You can find more info on where to get naloxone kits at towardtheheart.com.
More info is available at drugchecking.ca.
