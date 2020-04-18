COVID-19. (Image Credit: CDC)

Interior Health issues warning over COVID-19 outbreak at Alberta work camp

Workers who have been at the Kearl Lake oil sands project are asked to self-isolate.

Interior Health has issued a warning after health officials identified a COVID-19 outbreak at a work camp in northern Alberta.

“Many residents in the Interior Health region travel to work camps in Alberta for employment and that there is potential for transmission between communities and between our provinces,” Interior Health said in a statement on Saturday (April 18).

The outbreak was declared on April 15 at the Kearl Lake oil sands project, north of Fort McMurray. So far 12 people connected with the camp have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Health officers are asking people who worked at the site to self-isolate for 14 days.

READ MORE: Canadian air travellers required to wear non-medical masks: Transport Canada

Anyone who experiences signs of illness, such as a fever or dry cough, is being urged to immediately self-isolate for 14 days and stay home.

“In all communities across IH, we need to assume the COVID-19 virus is present and stay home as much as possible, practise physical distancing, and wash our hands frequently with soap and water to prevent the spread of the illness,” the news release reads.

READ MORE: Canada-U.S. border restrictions extended another 30 days


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirusoil & gas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada-U.S. border restrictions extended another 30 days
Next story
Grist Mill and Gardens hosting ‘virtual field trips’ amid COVID-19

Just Posted

Interior Health issues warning over COVID-19 outbreak at Alberta work camp

Workers who have been at the Kearl Lake oil sands project are asked to self-isolate.

Two flights through Kelowna airport in April had COVID-19 case aboard

One incoming and one outgoing flight carried someone who later tested positive for the virus.

Lack of concern about COVID-19 observed in Summerland

Emergency workers, staff and council urge public to follow provincial directives

Former Okanagan corrections inmate claims lack of sanitation, education during COVID-19 pandemic

Kimberley Daley says she is speaking out for those still incarcerated at the OCC

FortisBC crews need to work during COVID-19

The province has determined FortisBC is a critical infrastructure service provider

Grist Mill and Gardens hosting ‘virtual field trips’ amid COVID-19

General manager wanted to provide parents with some teaching resources during isolation

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Three more deaths in B.C.’s long-term care facilities due to COVID-19

Eighty-one people have died in B.C. from the novel coronavirus

Homicide investigators called in after man dies in camper belonging to missing B.C. woman

The search for April Lee-Ann Parisian remains ongoing

In a pandemic, those on the front lines face unique mental health challenges

Virtual counselling, created by a firefighter, to help health-care workers, first responders and police

Canada-U.S. border restrictions extended another 30 days

Confirmation comes after U.S. President Donald Trump insinuated restrictions could soon be eased

B.C. human rights observers concerned by spike in family violence amid COVID-19

B.C. Human Rights Commissioner Kasari Govender says she is deeply concerned

Hidden death toll: Doctors say people dying as they avoid ERs due to COVID fears

A pandemic doesn’t stop heart attacks, strokes, serious falls and seizures, says Dr. Alan Drummond

Higher-than-normal snowpacks mean parts of B.C. at risk of flooding

Two days of intense rain in May that year caused the worst flooding seen in 70 years

Most Read