Interior Health locks out Flow Academy following COVID violations

IH said actions were taken after all other steps to gain compliance were exhausted

Flow Academy on Sutherland Avenue is offically shut down.

In mid-April, the Kelowna martial arts academy banned people who have received the COVID-19 vaccination from attending its gym, less than two months after being ticketed for violating provincial health orders.

Under its operating procedures listed on the application, the gym also forbids masks “for the health, safety, and protection of us and our members.”

On April 20, Interior Health ordered Flow Academy to cease its operations. That night, health officers, Mounties and city bylaw officers went to the gym with a search warrant but the operator denied them access.

City of Kelowna risk manager Lance Kayfish said the city had issued the gym six fines, amounting to $3,000, for operating without a business licence. He said Flow Academy applied for a business licence in March, but the city denied its request as they were not complying with provincial health orders

On May 4, the health authority locked the business doors.

In a statement to the Capital News, IH said it, “has observed contraventions to the provincial events and gatherings and the IH closure orders. As part of our ongoing investigation and enforcement measures, the locks were changed today to prevent further access to the business.”

IH added that the actions were taken after all other steps to gain compliance were exhausted.

READ MORE: Interior Health orders closure of anti-vaccine, anti-mask Kelowna gym

READ MORE: Kelowna martial arts gym refusing vaccinated, mask-wearing patrons

@amandalinasnews

amandalina.letterio@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus