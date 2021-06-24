Interior Health mobile vaccination clinic makes a stop in Kelowna

The clinic will be open for drop-ins on June 30 at Parkinson Recreation Centre

A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)

Interior Health’s (IH) mobile vaccination clinic is coming to town.

On June 30, anyone who hasn’t received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is invited to come to the Parkinson Recreation Centre (1800 Parkinson Way) and receive it.

The clinic is open for drop-ins and no appointments are necessary. People who live or work in the Kelowna area born in 2009 or earlier and who haven’t had their first dose yet can walk up, register onsite and get the jab.

The clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you are waiting for your second dose, IH is advising that you book an appointment. If you registered with the provincial Get Vaccinated system for your first shot, you will be notified to book an appointment for your next dose about eight weeks from the date you received your first shot.

But if you received your first dose before the system was live, you can register for your second dose here.

