(File photo)

Interior Health postpones most non-urgent surgeries

Surgeries related to cancer or caesarean sections are still planned to go ahead

Interior Health has postponed most of its non-urgent scheduled surgeries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Interior Health said a booking clerk will be contacting patients if their upcoming surgeries are cancelled.

READ MORE: Almost 20,000 parking tickets issued by Interior Health at hospitals in 2019

Interior Health said certain types of surgeries related to cancer or cesarean sections are still going ahead for patients.

“Interior Health recognizes the significant impact of postponing surgeries,” said Interior Health.

“However, this is a necessary step to ensure we have enough hospital capacity for those affected by COVID-19, should we see a rapid increase in demand like other countries have experienced.”

Interior Health said it will be contacting patients over the coming weeks to have their surgeries rescheduled.

For more information on the postponed surgeries, you can visit Interior Health’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Skip doc, see pharmacist for renewals
Next story
Canada-U.S. border closing to non-essential travel

Just Posted

Helping Paws Okanagan worries about being able to bring dogs home as borders close

The Penticton-based organization rescues dogs from Texas

Don’t flush disinfecting wipes down the toilet: City of Kelowna

Flushed disinficting wipes ‘wreak havoc’ on residential pipes

WHL cancels remaining games of season, hopeful for playoffs at later date

The Kelowna Rockets would have played their last game on March 21

Kelowna International Airport expects traffic volume to drop by 50 per cent

‘We dealt with something serious after 911, but this is different,’

Interior Health postpones most non-urgent surgeries

Surgeries related to cancer or caesarean sections are still planned to go ahead

Daughter of man at B.C. care home hit by COVID-19 says loneliness is a big issue

Lynn Valley Care Centre has seen six of B.C.’s seven coronavirus-related deaths

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Players react emotionally to sudden end of dream hockey season

‘Disappointment is usually something we save for when we lose. This is just a feeling of sadness.’

Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre closes its doors

Decision made to control spread of COVID-19

Canada Post not stopping amid COVID-19, but changes made to package delivery

Signatures no longer requested for any at-door deliveries to eliminate need for scanners

Summerland Chamber building closes to the public

Staff will work from site this week, but will re-evaluate decision

Business survey could help mitigate impacts of COVID-19 across B.C.

Deadline is March 18 at 6 p.m. for business owners to share feedback with the government and more

COVID-19: Skip doc, see pharmacist for renewals

B.C. pharmacists authorized to issue prescription renewals and emergency refills

Here’s how to talk to your kids about COVID-19

B.C. child psychologist gives advice on speaking to children about ongoing health emergency

Most Read