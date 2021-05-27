Interior Health records 68 new cases of COVID-19

A nurse administers a vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna on April 27. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Interior Health (IH) is reporting 68 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Thursday (May 27).

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now at 12,229, with 504 currently active. Eighteen people are hospitalized, and eight individuals are receiving intensive care. The region’s death toll remains at 150.

The outbreak at Spring Valley long-term care in Kelowna remains at 48 cases: 36 residents, 12 staff and others, with 10 deaths connected to this outbreak.

Throughout the province, there are 378 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, which is an increase after two days of fewer than 300 new infections.

Overall though, provincial health officials said the rate of infections is trending downward.

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced scheduled surgeries will now resume at Lower Mainland hospitals.

