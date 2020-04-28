B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head to their daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, April 15, 2020. (B.C. government)

Interior Health records second COVID-19 death

In B.C., 105 people have died from the contagious virus

As B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases, the Interior Health region has also recorded its second death due to the novel coronavirus.

B.C. recorded 55 new cases over the past 24 hours on Tuesday (April 28), as well as two more fatalities, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during an afternoon news conference.

Henry was unable to provide any further details, but Interior Health confirmed the death was a man in his 70s who died on April 27 following an admission to hospital in early April.

Interior Health has recorded 168 confirmed cases since the virus, which has no cure or vaccine, touched down in B.C.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 not leading to increased wildlife, you just have more time on your hands: biologist

Just Posted

Interior Health records second COVID-19 death

In B.C., 105 people have died from the contagious virus

West Kelowna Warriors support foodbank with takeout event

Warriors to donate $10 to the Central Okanagan Food Bank for every order over $30 at a selection of local restaurants

Okanagan group launches fundraising page for PPE

The group also now has over 50 members throughout Central Okanagan

KIJHL looking for government assistance to keep sticks on the ice

Commissioner says league may not continue without support

Failed break-in attempt at Rutland Scotiabank

No money was stolen from the bank and an alarm was triggered

Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians think so, according to the latest Leger poll

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

LandlordBC calls for province to increase COVID-19 rent supplement

Many renters are paying more than 30 per cent of their income on rent, making $300-$500 too low, association says

Vernon townhouse complex entertained by girl, lamb and Dutch treats

Young girl dressed in traditional Dutch brings four-week-old lamb for visit

Haircuts for Good asking for donations through home haircuts

Donations can go to food banks or health-care foundations of your choice

COVID-19: ’Rebooting B.C.’ means carefully reopening business

Poultry plants show need for workplace efforts, Adrian Dix says

B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered

Less than 100 people are in hospital due to the contagious respiratory illness

Heavy police presence, dogs, near Vernon college ends in 3 arrests

More information to come

COVID-19 not leading to increased wildlife, you just have more time on your hands: biologist

People have had more time to actually notice the critters that usually turn up in the spring

Most Read