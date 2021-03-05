Interior Health reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on March 5. (Black Press Files)

Interior Health reports 33 new COVID-19 cases on March 5

Over 300,000 vaccine doses have been administered provincewide.

Friday (March 5) saw 33 new COVID-19 cases in the Interior Health region.

According to BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) data there are now 365 active cases in the region. There have been no changes to hospitalizations since yesterday with 16 people in care. Seven of those people are currently in ICU.

Today’s cases bring the total number in the Interior Health region to 7,474. Of those cases, 94 per cent have recovered.

The outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital currently has seven active cases, six patients and one staff member. Two deaths have been connected with the outbreak.

The Florentine retirement community in Merritt has two resident cases.

A total of 13 cases have been reported by the Highridge/Singh House group home in Kamloops. Five of the cases are residents and the other eight are staff members. Also in Kamloops, the Westsyde Care Residence group home has 30 cases —17 residents and 13 staff — with two deaths connected to the outbreak. The Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care home in Kamloops has 32 cases with two deaths reported. The cases are 24 residents and eight staff.

No information was provided on the cases at Kelowna’s Big White Ski Resort but Interior Health promised an update early next week.

Province-wide, 311,208 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.


Coronavirus

