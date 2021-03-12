Bill Chastain of Port Angeles receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Shaina Gonzales of the North Olympc Healthcare Network during Saturday’s vaccination clinic at Port Angeles High School. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)

Bill Chastain of Port Angeles receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Shaina Gonzales of the North Olympc Healthcare Network during Saturday’s vaccination clinic at Port Angeles High School. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)

Interior Health reports 39 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

Fifteen people are currently hospitalized; 1,877 vaccine doses administered

Another 39 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Interior Health region Friday, March 12.

The new cases bring the total in the region to date to 7,777, with 15 people currently hospitalized, five of whom are in intensive care.

The BC CDC COVID-19 dashboard has begun breaking down vaccination numbers by health region. In the Interior, Friday saw 1,877 doses administered, bringing the total to 41,202 since the vaccine rollout began.

Interior Health declared the outbreak over at Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops. There were 32 cases (24 residents and eight staff) and two deaths connected to the outbreak.

Throughout the region, 7,291 people have recovered from the virus for a recovery rate of 93.8 per cent.

There are no new cases and no active cases connected to the Big White cluster, IH confirmed.

“Thanks to the efforts of those living and working at Big White following precautions, the cluster is currently under control,” said IH chief medical health officer Dr. Albert de Villiers.

“With spring break coming up and more families visiting their local ski hill, we’d like to remind everyone that COVID-19 is still circulating in all communities and to stick to your household bubble and continue to follow all precautions.”

Interior Health provided the following update on existing outbreaks and clusters:

  • Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 13 cases: 11 residents and two staff.
  • Kelowna General Hospital unit 5B has three cases: two patients and one staff.
  • The Florentine in Merritt has two resident cases.

READ MORE: WHO grants emergency use of J&J vaccine to assist in global vaccine efforts

READ MORE: B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 648 Friday, no new deaths

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vandal takes visibility of Salmon Arm speed bumps into own hands
Next story
Prince Rupert officials dispel ‘bad behaviour’ accusations amid vaccine access

Just Posted

Bill Chastain of Port Angeles receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Shaina Gonzales of the North Olympc Healthcare Network during Saturday’s vaccination clinic at Port Angeles High School. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)
Interior Health reports 39 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

Fifteen people are currently hospitalized; 1,877 vaccine doses administered

Kelowna Courthouse. (Phil McLachlan-Capital News/FILE)
Vernon teacher accused of sex crimes to discover fate in April

Trial for Anoop Singh Klair concluded in Kelowna March 12, defense argued trial took too long

Ga-Ga Ball courts are becoming increasingly popular with Central Okanagan students, leading local school parent advisory councils to launch fundraising efforts to install the game courts in their schools. (Contributed)
School briefs: Kelowna students meet sustainability challenge

Projects undertaken by KSS and OKM students

Match Eatery and Public House is located in Cascades Casino, at 1555 Versatile Dr. in Aberdeen.
MATCH Eatery to re-open in Penticton, Vernon

The restaurant will have vigorous cleaning protocols to protest against COVID-19

Grass fire off Pier Mac Way. (Phil McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News)
UPDATE: Abandoned camp fire leads to blaze off Highway 97

Multiple fire departments are responding to the call

Teigen Gayse is a country music artists from Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)
Kelowna singer-songwriter tackles heartbreak, loss in new single

Teigen Gayse’s new song offers solidarity to others who have gone through heartbreak

The Prince Rupert COVID-19 community vaccination clinics starting March 14, have drawn the attention of many on social media stating the city is being ‘rewarded for bad behaviour.’ (Photo: file photo)
Prince Rupert officials dispel ‘bad behaviour’ accusations amid vaccine access

Social media backlash on Prince Rupert COVID-19 immunization clinics

A spray-can wielding person painted up the two large speed bumps behind Salmon Arm city hall which have shed their white paint making them difficult to see. (Marie Jespersen/Facebook)
Vandal takes visibility of Salmon Arm speed bumps into own hands

City says once evening frosts subside the bumps will get a fresh coat of white paint

Const. James Grandy provided an update on the ongoing investigation into explosions in Penticton, including that they may have been going on for longer than previously thought. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Bombs may have been going off for months, say South Okanagan RCMP

Experts have been called in from the Lower Mainland to assist in the investigation

A music teacher gets the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic at the school in Townshend, Vermont on Friday, March 12, 2021. Community vaccine centres are going into operation across B.C. starting March 15. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 648 Friday, no new deaths

Another 78 variant strain cases detected, 380,000 vaccinated

Pleasant Valley Sinners (Armstrong) power hitter Averi Gill (7) tries to blast the ball through the Kalamalka Lakers double block from Chanelle Wilson (12) and Taylor Francks during the North Zone Senior Girls High School AA Volleyball championships in 2019. After more than 40 years, the Armstrong secondary school will be changing its school sports teams name from Saints (boys) and Sinners (girls). (Morning Star file photo)
Sinners and Saints no more: Armstrong school rebranding sports names

Pleasant Valley Secondary dropping Saints and Sinners; new name/logo announced after spring break

Graph tracks infections of long-term care home residents after they get their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 15, 2020 to Feb. 15, 2021. Infections fell off sharply after three weeks. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 vaccine protects health staff, seniors best after three weeks

B.C. data show new infections dropped rapidly after first jab

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack “Sig” Sigvaldason. (Pixabay.com)
Black Press Media acquires NNSL Media in Northwest Territories, Nunavut

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack ‘Sig’ Sigvaldason

Most Read