COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

Interior Health reports 42 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

16 people are currently hospitalized, while eight are in critical care

Health officials have identified an additional 42 cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health (IH) region on Thursday (April 1), with a total of 832 cases recorded throughout the province.

No new deaths were recorded in the region, with the IH death toll still sitting at 115. Sixteen people are currently hospitalized, while eight are in critical care.

A total of 8,587 people across the region have been diagnosed with the virus, with 517 of those cases still active. 7,954 of those who contracted the virus have since recovered.

Updates on current outbreaks from IH are as follows:

  • Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 27 cases: 24 residents and three staff.
  • Kelowna General Hospital: unit 5B has 10 cases: five patients and five staff, with two deaths connected to the outbreak. Unit 4E has two cases: one patient and one staff.
  • Vernon Jubilee Hospital Level 3 surgical unit has five cases: three patients and two staff.

READ MORE: B.C. seniors ages 72 and up can now call to book a COVID vaccine

READ MORE: B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Can’t wear a mask? Be prepared to prove it, B.C. Human Rights Tribunal rules

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 42 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

16 people are currently hospitalized, while eight are in critical care

Police have cordoned off an area outside a West Kelowna strip mall near Highway 97 and Elk Road on Sunday, March 21. (Dave Ogilvie photo)
RCMP appeals to public for more information regarding West Kelowna homicide

Police looking to speak to the occupants of vehicle that stopped in intersection near crime scene

Melissa Huntis the executive director of Childhood Connections. (Contributed)
Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Melissa Huntis

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hosts Top 40 Over 40 program

Cases of COVID-19 increased in the Central Okanagan in the week between March 21 and 27. (BC Centre for Disease Control)
Weekly COVID-19 numbers more than double in the Central Okanagan

The BCCDC recorded 141 cases of the virus between March 21 and 27

Illegal dump up Postill Lake FSR, near Kelowna. (BC Conservation Service)
Man fined for dumping trash in Kelowna backcountry

Suspect came forward after several public reports

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses

First responders on the scene of human remains that were found on March 30 under the bridge over the River Channel near Skaha Beach. (Penticton Western News)
RCMP and Coroners investigating after body found under South Okanagan bridge

A jogger spotted the remains around 3:15 p.m. on March 30

Part of the Greenwood Forest Products exhaust system has been labelled an “obstacle” by Transport Canada resulting in a shortening of the Penticton Regional Airport runway. (Western News file photo)
Prominent Penticton lumber mill shutters

Employees last day at Greenwood Forest Products is April 2

Although his restaurant has a large patio, Moose Mulligans owner Denny Loughran is frustrated with the recent public health order which shut down indoor dining across B.C. on short notice. (Jim Elliot-Eagle Valley News)
‘Don’t punish everyone because of Whistler and Big White:’ New rules frustrate Shuswap restaurateurs

Business owners upset with B.C. government not providing advance notice

The Vancouver Canucks next three games have been postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results in players and a member of the coaching staff. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Next 3 Vancouver Canucks games postponed due to COVID-19

2 Canucks players and a coach entered quarantine, in line with NHL COVID-19 protocol

Bebop, a pot-bellied pig found wandering in Langley, is heading to a new home after a stay at the Langley Animal Protection Society’s shelter in Aldergrove. (Happy Herd/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Lost Langley pig finds forever home after time at LAPS shelter

Bebop spent some of his time at the shelter learning to do tricks

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Beanery in Summerland has an outdoor patio area in place. During the most recent COVID-19 restrictions, which took effect March 29 at midnight, additional patio seating has been set up. The municipality of Summerland has improved its process of approving outdoor patio spaces for restaurants affected by the latest regulations. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland sets up rapid approval process for restaurant patios

Fast process approved to help businesses affected by latest COVID-19 restrictions

(File photo)
Police searching for suspect after armed robbery in Okanagan Falls

Multiple police vehicles were seen speeding to the suspect’s vehicle Thursday morning

Most Read