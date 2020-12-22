Charmane Lazzarotto receives the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Kelowna, Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Interior Health)

Charmane Lazzarotto receives the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Kelowna, Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Interior Health)

Interior Health reports 79 new COVID-19 cases

The first vaccines were doled out Tuesday in IH’s two largest cities, Kelowna and Kamloops

Interior Health (IH) reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Dec. 22, as the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were administered in the region.

A total of 691 cases remain active. Thirty-one people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care.

The death toll in the region remains at 17, after seven deaths were reported over the weekend.

The first vaccines were doled out Tuesday in IH’s two largest cities, Kelowna and Kamloops. The two recipients both worked in health care.

READ MORE: First COVID-19 vaccine administered in Kelowna

The Big White cluster grew by 20 cases to 96 total. Of the known cases, 69 reside on the mountain. Sixty-four individuals have recovered and nobody tied to the cluster has been hospitalized.

IH declared an outbreak on Tuesday at West Kelowna’s Heritage Retirement Residence, where 10 people — four staff and six residents — tested positive for the virus.

One more resident tested positive for the virus in the outbreak at McKinney Place long-term care home in Oliver. A total of 74 cases — 54 residents and 20 staff — and seven deaths are tied to that outbreak.

Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton remains at four cases; two residents and two staff.

Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna has 14 cases: seven residents and seven staff. Interior Health has confirmed one death related to the outbreak, though the home’s operator, the Good Samaritan Society, updated its outbreak page Tuesday announcing a second death.

Sixteen IH cases are tied to a Teck mining operation near Elkford.

READ MORE: Big White COVID-19 cluster grows to 96 cases

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Curtis Sagmoen charged with assaulting North Okanagan police officer
Next story
One family’s decision gives three people the ultimate gift on Christmas Day

Just Posted

Charmane Lazzarotto receives the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Kelowna, Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Interior Health)
Interior Health reports 79 new COVID-19 cases

The first vaccines were doled out Tuesday in IH’s two largest cities, Kelowna and Kamloops

Charmane Lazzarotto receives the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Kelowna, Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Interior Health)
First COVID-19 vaccine administered in Kelowna

The first doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were administered in Interior Health Tuesday

32349 Beaver Drive, Mission
Tour holiday lights in West Kelowna

Take the family for a drive to check out Christmas lights this week

Big White (File photo).
Big White COVID-19 cluster grows to 96 cases

Interior Health confirmed 20 new cases related to virus spread on the mountain

Tyler Dyck, CEO of Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery and president of the Craft Distillers Guild of B.C. Dec. 16, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Okanagan distillery pressures feds for tax reduction for Canadian distillers

Head of BC distillers guild pens two letters to federal ministers calling for support for spirits industry

The World Day of Prayer is celebrated Friday, March 6. (File photo)
Kelowna interfaith group brings hopeful holiday message

The group wanted to offer encouraging messages for those who may be struggling due to the pandemic

Curtis Sagmoen of Silver Creek faces a charge dating back to Oct. 29 of assaulting a peace officer. (File photo)
Curtis Sagmoen charged with assaulting North Okanagan police officer

The offence allegedly took place on Oct. 29 in or near Spallumcheen

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decline continues with 444 new cases Tuesday

12 more deaths, two outbreaks in health care

A gopher snake, around 50 centimetres in length, was found lurking in the crawlspace of a Summerland home. (Contributed)
Snake in Summerland makes surprise appearance during festive season

Resident discovers gopher snake in crawlspace of house

(Westside Salvation Army)
Westside Salvation Army makes final push for donations before Christmas

Local Salvation Army has reached just half of their goal for the holiday season

Restaurant delivery services such as Skip The Dishes and Doordash have grown rapidly in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Skip The Dishes photo)
B.C. caps restaurant delivery fees at 15%, temporarily

COVID-19 emergency order takes effect Dec. 27

(RCMP)
Investigation underway after sudden death of child in Tofino

Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit investigating death of a child in Tofino.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Riley and Samuel, Jennifer Carroll’s sons, help deliver popcorn to a medical department that was involved in a transplant in a previous year. Operation Popcorn is BC Transplant’s way of saying thank you to medical staff for their role in ilfesaving transplants. (FILE PHOTO COURTESY OF JENNIFER CARROLL)
One family’s decision gives three people the ultimate gift on Christmas Day

Jennifer Carroll of Port Alberni has a special reason to reflect on the spirit of giving

Most Read