Interior Health reports 82 new cases of COVID-19

The total of cases in the region is now at 2,502

Interior Health (IH) is reporting 82 new cases of COVID-19 in the region, bringing the total number of cases to 2,502.

679 of those cases are active, with those people in isolation. 19 people are in the hospital, with five individuals in intensive care.

The number of deaths within IH remains at six.

IH also confirmed that 27 residents and 13 staff members at McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver have tested positive for the virus. There are now a total of 40 cases associated with this outbreak.

Each resident has an identified family contact, who have all been contacted by IH and informed of the situation.

“We thank the primary contacts for keeping the rest of their worried families informed as we support each resident and staff member,” IH said.

On a provincial level, Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 28 new deaths due to the virus and 723 new cases. All but two of those who passed away were living in long-term facilities or care homes.

Henry also announced that local health authority data will now be updated weekly instead of monthly. A local health area map can be found in the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) site. The first local update will be put up today (Dec. 10), but IH said it will put up its updates every Wednesday moving forward.

“A downloadable file of aggregate case data by Health Service Delivery Area will be updated daily on the BCCDC website,” IH said.

The BCCDC will also start posting the seven-day rolling average on their site, which will give a better idea of the general trends that can occur when cases are added to public health databases.

READ: B.C. records 28 deaths due to COVID-19, 723 new cases

Most Read