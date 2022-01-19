Village at Smith Creek in West Kelowna is among the latest health facility in the Okanagan to declare a COVID-19 outbreak. (Village at Smith Creek)

Village at Smith Creek in West Kelowna is among the latest health facility in the Okanagan to declare a COVID-19 outbreak. (Village at Smith Creek)

Interior Health reports new COVID-19 outbreaks at Okanagan health facilities

The outbreaks were declared at the facilities on Jan. 16

Interior Health (IH) is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at three Okanagan health facilities for the day of Jan. 16.

Westview Place in Penticton, Village at Smith Creek in West Kelowna and Summerland Seniors Village all declared cases of the coronavirus on the same day.

The centres in West Kelowna and Penticton are long-term care facilities.

On Jan. 18, Mount Ida Mews in Salmon Arm reported a similar situation.

Information regarding the number of staff or patients involved in the outbreaks has not been provided.

IH is currently listing coronavirus cases at health facilities that go back to Dec. 30; Kelowna-based health facilities appear on the list five times.

Penticton’s Westview Place is the first health facility from the city on IH’s outbreak list in 2022.

