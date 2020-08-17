Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported among staff at the Okanagan Correctional Centre, bringing the total amount of infections in the outbreak to six. (Phil McLachlan - Western News file)

Interior Health reports six new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Three cases have been reported at Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver

As the province recorded 236 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend — including 100 from Friday to Saturday — Interior Health (IH) reported just six new cases of the respiratory virus.

On Monday, IH stated three of those cases came from the outbreak at the high-security Okanagan Correctional Centre (OCC) in Oliver, bringing the total cases in that outbreak to six, all among staff members.

Within the health authority, there are 164 cases linked to Kelowna since June 26 — an increase of three since Tuesday, Aug. 11. Five are active and in isolation.

Across the region, 14 cases are active and in isolation, of which two people are in hospital. No cases are currently in intensive care.

IH’s president and CEO, Susan Brown, commended people living in the region for their efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

“As we know, the maximum COVID-19 incubation period is 14 days and today marks a milestone following the B.C. Day long weekend,” said Brown.

“During the past two weeks, we have seen low case counts, proving all of our hard work and dedication can make a difference. Now, as we approach the fall, I urge everyone to redouble their commitment to fighting this pandemic. We must all follow the public health direction offered by Dr. Bonnie Henry and stay familiar with ways to protect ourselves and loved ones from COVID-19.”

READ MORE: Okanagan Correctional Centre outbreak due to training session: Interior Health

READ MORE: B.C. records 236 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada Revenue Agency suspends online services after cyberattacks
Next story
Stabbing of 30-year-old man in South Shuswap believed targeted

Just Posted

Interior Health reports six new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Three cases have been reported at Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver

UPDATE: Missing Little White Mountain hiker found

Aaron Rempel was reported missing on Saturday, Aug. 15

RCMP request residents stay away from Central Okanagan search sites

‘Please remain away from our search areas and allow our trained teams to do their jobs as quickly and effectively as possible’

Recovery mission on Okanagan Lake for swimmer presumed drowned

West Kelowna RCMP are searching for the body of a man off Tug Boat Beach

West Kelowna firefighters rescue injured hiker

Fire rescue, BC Ambulance called to trail near Riesling Place shortly before 12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16

B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

Exceptions will be made for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons

Morneau stepping down as federal finance minister

Resignation comes as We Charity controversy continues in Ottawa

Major Crime Unit takes over Enderby homicide investigation

Man, 46, dies from injuries days after being admitted to hospital with serious injuries

Major Crime Unit now involved in Okanagan homicide investigation

Man, 46, succumbs to injuries in hospital after being admitted from Enderby with serious injuries

Vehicle fire sparks near Okanagan resort

Blaze believed to be human-caused near Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort ignites Monday afternoon

Air Canada to resume Penticton service

Flights have been put on hold since April 1 due to coronavirus

Stabbing of 30-year-old man in South Shuswap believed targeted

RCMP seeking witnesses to Aug. 16 assault in Blind Bay believed to have occurred near car wash

B.C. records 236 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

100 positive tests Friday, two new long-term care outbreaks

VIDEO: Cyclists cross under train in Revelstoke

The incident was caught on the railway museum’s live train camera

Most Read