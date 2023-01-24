Radon is a concern for indoor environments such as schools. (National Health Authority video still)

Interior Health testing radon in schools

Pilot project taking place in all districts and participating independent schools

Safety in schools is on the agenda as Interior Health makes its rounds testing for radon.

The radon testing pilot project is taking place in all school districts and participating independent schools.

“The project includes reviewing radon results and supplementing ongoing testing efforts. Interior Health will work with school management to reduce radon levels where high levels are found,” IH said in a letter to schools and families.

Radon is a radioactive gas that is formed naturally in the ground. It has no colour, odour, or taste and can accumulate indoors, particularly in basements and ground floors.

Radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in Canada after smoking. Spending long periods of time in rooms where radon is present can increase the chance of developing lung cancer, and the risk is higher for people who smoke.

The only way to know radon levels is to test for it.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, radon levels are generally higher in the Interior region than other areas of the province.

For example, in a 2022 test of 257 homes in Lake Country, 51 per cent tested above Health Canada guidelines, according to a BC Lung Foundation report.

“While this project focuses on schools, this setting only accounts for part of the total exposure people may receive. Radon may be present in other buildings in your community, including homes,” said IH. “We encourage you to test your home for radon.”

For more information and resources about radon in BC and to order a long-term test kit visit:

Interior Health’s Radon Information Page – Radon Overview and Resources

BC Centre for Disease Control – Radon Overview and Mapping Information

BC Lung Foundation – Long-Term Test Kit Information and Radon Projects in BC

READ MORE: No school in Cherryville due to power outage

READ MORE: Learning Foundation opens doors of education in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaPentictonSchoolsVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Grim milestone: British Columbia passes 5,000-mark for COVID-19 deaths
Next story
Passport backlog update expected as federal cabinet retreat enters second day

Just Posted

Rockets forward Andrew Cristall will not play in the CHL/NHL Top Prospects game because of a lower-body injury. (Steven Dunsmoor/Submitted)
Injury keeping Kelowna Rockets star forward out of Top Prospects game

The Bass Coast and Shambhala electronic music festivals each host drug-checking services. An Interior Health report shows a rise in festival goers having their drugs checked, especially if they bought drugs at the festival. Photo: Bass Coast
B.C. music festival visitors more likely to use drug-checking services: Interior Health

Heavy snow developed overnight over the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, and more expected Tuesday (Jan. 24), warns Environment Canada. (Pexels/Pixabay photo)
Snowfall warning for the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt

(@jstone9/Twitter)
Morning Start: The longest walk in the world