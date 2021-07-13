Kelly Fosbery receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna on April 28. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Kelly Fosbery receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna on April 28. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Interior Health to host ‘Vaxathon’ in Kelowna

First doses will be available for anybody who still needs one at Kelowna Secondary School on Sunday

Interior Health will be hosting a vaxathon in Kelowna on Sunday, July 18.

The vaxathon will be hosted at Kelowna Senior Secondary on 1079 Raymer Avenue. Anybody who has not yet received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or anyone who received their first dose more than seven weeks ago can get vaccinated at the clinic. No advance appointments are needed for this clinic.

The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and anybody aged 12 and up can receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Those interested can visit the vaxathon’s event page on Facebook.

