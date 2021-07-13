Interior Health to host ‘Vaxathon’ in Kelowna

Interior Health will be hosting a vaxathon in Kelowna on Sunday, July 18.
The vaxathon will be hosted at Kelowna Senior Secondary on 1079 Raymer Avenue. Anybody who has not yet received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or anyone who received their first dose more than seven weeks ago can get vaccinated at the clinic. No advance appointments are needed for this clinic.
The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and anybody aged 12 and up can receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Those interested can visit the vaxathon’s event page on Facebook.
@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.