Kelowna General Hospital emergency room. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Interior Health’s first baby of 2021 born in Kelowna

Baby girl welcomed into the world at 1:22 a.m., at Kelowna General Hospital

The first baby of 2021 born in Interior Health was welcomed into the world at 1:22 a.m. this morning.

Interior Health Authority confirmed on Jan. 1 the baby girl was born at Kelowna General Hospital and weighed eight pounds, 10 ounces.

She was born to parents Ashley and Tyler Robinson, and has an older sister Emma, 2.

Black Press Media earlier reported that in B.C., the first baby of 2021 was born 21 minutes after midnight, at the Women’s Hospital in Vancouver.

READ MORE: B.C.’s first baby of 2021 born in Vancouver, 21 minutes after midnight

Ottawa’s first baby of the year was born at 12:09 a.m., at the Montfort Hospital. According to the Montreal Gazette, their city’s first baby of 2021 was born at exactly midnight.

READ MORE: Goodbye, 2020: Kelowna fire crews extinguish dumpster fire on New Year’s Eve

READ MORE: Interior Health finishes 2020 with 83 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Most Read