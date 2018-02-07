Interior Highways to be blasted by snow

About 30 to 50 centimetres expected on Rogers Pass Thursday

Winter isn’t letting go just yet.

Environment Canada has released a series of highway warnings for the Central Interior, with the most significant being issued for the Trans-Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

“A Pacific frontal system will continue to give heavy snow to the central interior and the Columbia regions today and tonight,” reads an alert from Environment Canada. “Total snowfall amounts of 30 to 50 centimetres are expected by Thursday. The snow will ease by Thursday night as the system moves southward and weakens.”

Highway 3, Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, is also set to get hit by snow with about 15 centimetres expected to fall by Thursday.

The national weather agency recommends postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains. Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Previous story
Kelowna city councillor re-elected water board chair
Next story
TVO host calls sexual harassment allegations false

Just Posted

Ongoing overdose crisis needs a different approach, says health authority

“We should look at legalizing some of these drugs so they can be made safer and regulated.”

Kelowna city councillor re-elected water board chair

Tracy Gray to remain as Okanagan Basin Water Board chair

New program to help homeless in West Kelowna

Social services organization to team up with Westbank United Church to assist those in need

Help find Max, the missing mascot dog

A plea for help to find Max the boxer from a Kelowna business

Summerland council defeats Banks Crescent development proposal

Council members vote 5-2 against controversial seniors housing development

Okanagan documentary wins prestigious award

A River Film puts the spotlight on water management and has now been honoured

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

‘Love you to life’: Vancouver Island family shares desperate fight to save teen with eating disorder

‘A lot of the stuff freaked out a lot of my friends because they were the same age as me’

TVO host calls sexual harassment allegations false

TVO host breaks silence, says sexual harassment allegation 100 per cent false

Interior Highways to be blasted by snow

About 30 to 50 centimetres expected on Rogers Pass Thursday

Waters: Plenty at stake in Kelowna West vote

Liberal, Green and NDPer can all make a case for influence they could wield

B.C. family still seeking answers as meningitis scare diminishes

The parents of Aidan Pratt say they feel left high and dry months after their son died

Helping thousands of refugees

Former Salmon Arm woman heads Canadian aid for those fleeing persecution in Myanmar

Letter: Proud to support Peachland’s uniqueness

Peachland letter-writer says she is against a new development that will change their district

Most Read