Pexels

International Macaron Day: Buy a treat, support the KGH Foundation

Tasty treats can be purchased around Kelowna, March 20

Crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside, who doesn’t love the taste of a macaron.

Starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, for every macaron purchased from the Kelowna General Hospital lobby, 20 per cent will be donated to the KGH Foundation.

Hosted by Sandrine French Pastry and Chocolate, the event runs until 3 p.m., according to the company’s Facebook event.

READ MORE: French cuisine at Kelowna’s Bouchons Bistro

As part of Jour du Macaron, or International Macaron Day, the tasty treats can also be purchased from Alchemy from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or from Urban Fare between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

READ MORE: How to do an Okanagan wedding for $10,000

READ MORE: Celebrate Macaron Day in Kelowna

READ MORE: For the love of macarons and a great cause


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland students discuss issues with council
Next story
Beloved Okanagan-Skaha school district champion dies

Just Posted

International Macaron Day: Buy a treat, support the KGH Foundation

Tasty treats can be purchased around Kelowna, March 20

Kelowna petting zoo closing its gates

Hoof Prints Barnyard announced, Tuesday night, it will be closing

Protected bike lane, multi-use bridge to improve Kelowna cycling network

Construction begins next week to improve the city’s cycling network.

West Coast Poke bowls coming to Kelowna’s downtown

Pacific Poke is opening a location on Bernard Avenue

Concert to conquer cancer comes to Vernon, Kelowna

All proceeds go to the B.C. Cancer Foundation’s Childhood Cancer Research Initiative.

The UBC Innovation Library has helped over 1,100 students since opening in 2015

Students across B.C. can access their academic resources at the UBC Innovation Library

B.C. man ‘parks’ horse during liquor store pit stop

As long as animal wasn’t jaywalking, no problem, says Parksville official

Beloved Okanagan-Skaha school district champion dies

Bruce Johnson was a teacher, principal and long-serving school trustee in Penticton

’Full worm super moon’ to illuminate B.C. skies on first day of spring

Spring has sprung, a moon named in honour of thawing soil marks final super moon until 2020

Concert to conquer cancer comes to Vernon, Kelowna

All proceeds go to the B.C. Cancer Foundation’s Childhood Cancer Research Initiative.

Police lock down part of Armstrong after ‘live grenade’ discovered

An ordnance believed to be a grenade found on Smith Drive between Dairy Queen and Anchor Inn Pub

Dutch police question new suspect in deadly tram shooting

Police are looking for additional suspects in the shooting

Starbucks to test recyclable cups, redesign stores in B.C., U.S. cities

The company also said it plans to redesign its stores as it adapts to increasing mobile pick-up and delivery orders

In pre-election budget, Liberals boost infrastructure cash to cities, broadband

The budget document says the Liberals have approved more than 33,000 projects, worth about $19.9 billion in federal financing

Most Read