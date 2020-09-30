Intersection disruptions for North Okanagan

All city-owned lights to be tested over next three weeks starting Monday, Oct. 5

The City of Vernon is advising motorists that traffic signal testing will be taking place across the city, starting Monday, Oct. 5.

Technicians will be testing all city-owned traffic signalized intersections over the next three weeks and will be working onsite between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily.

The testing will require each intersection to be temporarily placed into four-way flash mode.

Motorists are asked to slow down and use extra caution when approaching an intersection that is being tested. When intersection traffic control lights are flashing red, they must be treated as a four-way stop, as per the Motor Vehicle Act of British Columbia.

The city thanks everyone for their patience while this work is being completed.

READ MORE: City reintroduces online tool to Vernon in new video

READ MORE: Vernon council boosts O’Keefe Ranch grant


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal GovernmentTraffic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Charges recommended for Mountie investigated in Kelowna shooting
Next story
Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP looking for man in relation to assault investigation

The police are not releasing further details of the investigation

New trial ordered for man found guilty of the 2010 murder of his wife in Arrow Lakes

Peter Beckett was found guilty of murdering his wife 10 years ago

My Kelowna: Filmmaker captures underground arts and culture scene

Aaron DeSilva launches a five-part web series highlighting Kelowna

Charges recommended for Mountie investigated in Kelowna shooting

Police watchdog recommends charges after shooting puts man in hospital

West Kelowna’s Grizzli Winery to launch take-home floral creations workshop

The Workshop teaches the community to build creations such as table centerpieces and vase arrangements

Orange Shirt Society launches first textbook on residential school history

Phyllis Webstad and Joan Sorley worked on the 156-page book to help educate students

Crews to film Hallmark holiday movie in Summerland

The Angel Tree will be community’s third film project in 2020

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Orange Shirt Day trashed by hate flyers in North Okanagan

Hundreds of fortune-cookie sized notes to white supremacist’s website scattered

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Former Shuswap resident’s book describes how child’s death transforms mother’s life

Destanne Norris to hold book signings in Vernon and Salmon Arm

Intersection disruptions for North Okanagan

All city-owned lights to be tested over next three weeks starting Monday, Oct. 5

Metis pilot Teara Fraser profiled in new DC Comics graphic novel of women heroes

The Canadian pilot’s entry is titled: ‘Teara Fraser: Helping Others Soar’

Burnaby RCMP search for suspects after man racially abused, has coffee thrown on him

Police treating the incident as a hate crime and assault

Most Read