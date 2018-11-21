Mervin Mascarenhas debuted his Space pen at the Global Spirits Festival, Nov. 1. - Contributed

Intersteller pen created by Kelowna man costs nearly $90,000

The Space pen is made from a meteorite

What makes a pen cost $89,900? When it’s made with ingredients from space.

Mervin Mascarenhas, a luxury pen maker in Kelowna, has dreamed about making a pen that was out-of-this-world for the past two years.

His Space pen, which is one of a kind, is made from pieces of meteorite, brushed with moon dust and set with interstellar gemstones.

Mascarenhas, who is the creator of Mascarenhas Luxury Pens, started making pens out of wood as a hobby while he lived in Bermuda, but it quickly evolved into a lifelong vision.

It took Mascarenhas a few years to design the pen, and source the materials, but the idea came from his connection to the natural world. He said it’s a part of a series of pens he’s creating revolving around Mother Nature, but hasn’t yet released what the series is.

RELATED: The priciest home for sale in Canada: A $38M Vancouver penthouse

“I wanted to work with Mother Nature’s material,” he said.

While living in Bermuda before he migrated to Canada in 2004, he said the ocean and the landscape of the country inspired him to create his pens.

“It’s paradise indeed,” he said.

The Space pen also has 18-carat gold metal and diamonds components. The meteorite materials were taken from the Gibeon Meteorite that fell to earth in Namibia in prehistoric times.

It debuted in Vancouver at the Global Spirits Festival, Nov. 1.

Every one of Mascarenhas’ pens is handcrafted in the workshop of his Kelowna home. If you can’t foot the Space Pen’s price tag, there’s also pens made from Bermuda cedar, wood recovered from a shipwreck in the Atlantic ocean, wood salvaged from the lost forest of Panama and deer antler.

The starting price for Mascarenhas’ pens is $125 and goes up to $3,500.

The Space pen is being featured in Iconic Concierge, a Vancouver luxury lifestyle magazine. Mascarenhas said his Space pen is for a luxury market, so he’s not worried about it selling.

Find out more by visiting http://www.mascarenhasluxurycreations.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Delegation seeking to save Lake Country golf course

Just Posted

Intersteller pen created by Kelowna man costs nearly $90,000

The Space pen is made from a meteorite

Westbank Museum shows it’s more than just artifacts

The museum will be hosting more interactive and family friendly events

Delegation seeking to save Lake Country golf course

Group wants to avoid Aspen Grove golf course from being turned into school playing fields

Open houses regarding transit between Penticton and Kelowna

The meetings will be held in Summerland, Princeton, Penticton, Peachland and Osoyoos on Dec. 4 and 5

New executive director for the Downtown Kelowna Association

Mark Burley started Nov. 20 at the DKA

VIDEO: B.C. legislature clerk, sergeant at arms suspended for criminal investigation

Clerk of the House Craig James, Sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz on administrative leave

Former NHL player and coach Dan Maloney dies at 68

Maloney coached the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets

Ex-MSU president charged with lying to police about Nassar

Lou Anna Simon was charged Tuesday with lying to police during an investigation

Police looking into two more incidents at private Toronto all-boys’ school

Police and the school have said two of the prior incidents involved an alleged sexual assault

Police aim to prevent retaliation after Hells Angel found dead under B.C. bridge

IHIT confirms Chad Wilson, 43, was the victim of a ‘targeted’ homicide

Otter makes a snack out of koi fish in Vancouver Chinese garden

Staff say the otter has eaten at least five fish

B.C. lumber mills struggle with shortage of logs, price slump

Signs of recovery after U.S. market swings, industry executive says

25% of Canadians still won’t say they use pot, survey says

Statistics Canada poll says Canadians on average were 18.9 years old when they first tried pot.

Waters: Tell a politician what’s on your mind

Don’t squander opportunity to let political representatives know your opinion

Most Read