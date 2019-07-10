Invasive weeds like western goats-beard pictured here are a main target in the RDCO’s Noxious Weeds program. Photo: Regional District of Central Okanagan

Invasive weeds targeted in Okanagan

RDCO Noxious Weed program returns to protect native plants

Weeds are a thorn in the side of many Okanagan property owners.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan Noxious Weed program returns to help and encourage property owners to reduce the threat of invasive weeds that are choking out beneficial, native plants.

“Residents can easily arm themselves with information to help keep invasive weeds in check. There are excellent resources available for people to inform and arm themselves as ‘weed warriors,’” said RDCO’s Bruce Smith.

By visiting regionaldistrict.com/weeds, property owners can get to the root of the problems with the best way to deter the most invasive weeds in the Okanagan.

In the Okanagan, some of the biggest weed threats are western goat’s-beard and wild mustard weeds. Both weeds are known to prevent native plant growth, reduce crop values and cause problems with livestock forage production on pastures.

Other resources on invasive weeds can be found at Invasive Species Council of BC and Okanagan Invasive Species.

The weed invasion usually runs from spring until the first snowfall.

