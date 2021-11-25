Investigation continues into RCMP standoff in Kelowna

The situation ended peacefully with one person in custody

A police incident that shut down a portion of Gordon Drive and had officers surround a home for several hours on Wednesday, (Nov. 24) ended peacefully after the Southeast District – Critical Incident Program (SED-CIP) was able to engage with the suspect inside the residence.

RCMP was supported by SED-CIP, which is comprised of a critical incident commander, crisis negotiation team, containment team and the emergency response team trained to manage high-risk critical incidents.

According to Insp. Adam MacIntosh the operations officer in Kelowna and a SED-CIP critical incident commander, SED-CIP is activated with the help of the City of Kelowna when the circumstances require specialized support to respond to situations outside the level of expertise or resources of the local RCMP and if there is a significant safety risk to the public, police officers, or the subjects of the complaint.

Kelowna RCMP did not specify why SED-CIP was called in for this incident.

During the Wednesday night incident, homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution and for safety purposes.

Once police arrested the person at about 9:20 p.m., residents were allowed to return home. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

