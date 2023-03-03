Investigation into fire on airplane diverted to Kelowna

A WestJet flight (pictured) was forced to divert to Kelowna International Airport after an engine fire on March 2. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

An investigation has been opened as to why an airplane caught fire and had to land in Kelowna, and no expense is being spared.

The Transportation Board of Canada is sending an investigator to Kelowna International Airport after a WestJet flight on a De Havilland DHC-8-402 going from Kamloops to Calgary had its engine catch fire mid-flight on March 2.

It landed at YLW around 4:30p.m. after the fire was put out while still in the air.

There were no reported injuries.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation incidents, and focuses on safety issues, not civil or criminal liability.

