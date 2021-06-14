A young child has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle on 30th Avenue in Vernon Friday, June 11, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Investigation ongoing after child struck by vehicle downtown Vernon

A young child was taken to hospital Friday with undetermined injuries

A young girl was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries after being struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to reports of a child struck at Freshco — in the 3400 block of 30th Avenue across from Teeter Totter Toys — after 2 p.m., on June 11.

When officers arrived, they saw the child was being treated by emergency medical personnel and was later taken to hospital by ambulance.

Ryan Thompson was nearby when the incident took place. He said he heard the collision, but was facing the other direction the moment it occurred.

“It was really loud,” he said, adding he believed it was “a little girl” who was struck.

The driver, who was visibly shaken, said they did not see the girl run out into the road before it was too late. The girl was with her brother and father at the time.

The driver is said to have remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

RCMP continue to investigate the collision.

