There have been no arrests in the Nov. 1 shooting in a south Vernon neighbourhood. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Investigation ongoing after shots fired in North Okanagan

RCMP have no updates from Nov. 1 incident

There’s still no news since multiple shots were fired in a south Vernon neighbourhood more than three weeks ago.

There have been no arrests or updates in relation to the Nov. 1 incident in the 4100 block of 24th Ave.

“The investigation is still active,” said Jocelyn Noseworthy, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer.

No injuries were ever reported.

Meanwhile neighbours say the home that was targeted, and believed to have been part of the shooting exchange, is highly suspect of criminal activity.

